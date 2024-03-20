Protecting your plants from incoming snow

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A late season storm could bring some snow, but if you’ve already cleared your flower beds, you may not need to worry.

One expert says the storm isn’t the biggest problem, the drought it.

“Re-wetting dry soil is a difficult process,” said ___. “Once it’s dry, it doesn’t want to get wet again.”

If there’s anything that helps the most, it’s deep snow. Providing a slow melt of moisture into the soil can actually insulate your plants.

Some steps you can take to protect your plants include putting some newspaper or an old sheet over any plants you’re concerned might freeze.