Prosecutors seek lighter sentence for theft of Ruby Slippers
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) – Federal prosecutors in Minnesota seek a sentence below normal guidelines for a man who pleaded guilty to stealing a Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from a Minnesota museum.
The slippers were one of four remaining pair worn by the Minnesota native in The Wizard of Oz.
76-year-old Terry Martin took the slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids back in 2005.
The shoes were insured for a million dollars.
Martin is set to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.