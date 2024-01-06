Prosecutors seek lighter sentence for theft of Ruby Slippers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Federal prosecutors in Minnesota seek a sentence below normal guidelines for a man who pleaded guilty to stealing a Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from a Minnesota museum.

The slippers were one of four remaining pair worn by the Minnesota native in The Wizard of Oz.

76-year-old Terry Martin took the slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids back in 2005.

The shoes were insured for a million dollars.

Martin is set to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2024.