Proposed apartment complex on 2nd St SW could change downtown landscape

(ABC 6 News) – There could be a new skyscraper being built in downtown Rochester this time next year.

The proposed Citywalk apartment complex and its developers originally wanted the building to be six stories, but have now bumped it up to twelve.

Following Mayo Clinic’s announcement in June to investment over 4 billion dollars into Rochester over the next several years an area property management recognized an opportunity to take their properties sky high.

Last year Detailed Management Company proposed a new apartment complex at the corner of 2nd Street southwest and 6th Avenue and their new proposal could bring 309 new units to downtown.

“Because we actually hadn’t physically constructed anything yet, obviously we went back to the playbooks. With their new hospital, and new parking ramps and all that in this area, it’ll will all be kiddy corner to this site,” said Logan Tjossem architect and engineer for Widseth, a consulting partner with DM Companies.

But the plan hasn’t come without concern. Last week DM Companies and engineers held a neighborhood meeting where neighbors shared their concerns with would could come from construction. For example, how would new construction impact the structural integrity of nearby Rochester Towers.

Tjossem and others from the company assured them construction would not worsen the condition of the Towers, that experienced structural damage earlier this year.

“You know we do the due diligence ahead of time to make sure that the site is compatible with what it is that we want to build there. So I understand people’s concerns but the building wouldn’t be built if the engineers said that we couldn’t,” Tjossem said.

Allie Stickney and her friends were in Rochester on Wednesday for their John Marshall graduating class of 1963 reunion.

Stickney grew up not too far from historic southwest — she has fond memories of the businesses that use to reside here.

“My memories settle on the just right market, food market that was right next door to this particular house so lots of wonderful memories of walking down the block stopping by just right to pick something up on the way home from school and the heading onto junior high,” she said. “It brings back memories of Rochester in the 50s, 60s growing up.”

With the change to her old childhood block as Rochester makes way for it’s growing population — , Stickney knows there will be challenges that could come with it.

“I’m sure it’s not going to be an easy discussion but seems to be one Rochester is right in the middle of.”

Developers have until September 30 to submit their application for the full construction plans. Once submitted it will go to the Rochester Planning Commission for review.