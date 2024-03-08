President Biden gives 2024 State of the Union address

(ABC 6 News) – During his 2024 State of the Union address, the 46th president of the United States highlighted his accomplishments while in office and what work still needs to be done.

Some of the things President Joe Biden highlighted included his bipartisan infrastructure bill and fighting for access to abortion.

But one specific topic drew a Minnesota legislator to the capitol: lowering the cost for prescription drugs.

A major topic at hand, the president’s steps towards lowering prescription drugs and healthcare costs.

“There’s more to do to make sure you’re feeling the benefits of all we’re doing, Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere in the world, it’s wrong and I’m ending it,” Biden said.

Fellow Minnesotan in attendance, Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL) showed her support for the cause.

Alongside her, Ann Bussey, a senior from Minnesota’s Iron Range and fellow advocate for lowering drug prices.

“I thought it was important to have a regular person who’ve really have experienced these high prices,” Klobuchar said.

Bussey talked about how difficult it can be for seniors, especially those who live alone, to keep up with the cost of prescriptions.

“As we age, women outlive men and, so, when we lose our husbands, often we lose half our income,” Bussey said.

The president also took the time to shoutout Keenan Jones, a Minnesota educator who received student loan forgiveness under Biden’s term.

Throughout the evening, Biden’s speech was met with cheers and others voicing their opposition.