PossAbilities to showcase ArtAbilities program with first ever art show

(ABC 6 News) – PossAbilities of southern Minnesota will be spotlighting its ArtAbilities program by holding its first ever art show.

The event will take place on Friday, June 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1750 3rd Ave. SE, in Rochester.

ArtAbilities is a one of a kind art studio for artists with disabilities to grow their unique and creative abilities. The program opened in October 2021 with two individuals and now has more than 30 artists that come to the studio on PossAbilities campus, Monday through Friday, to explore their artistic talents.

Artwork will be on display for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the artist.

For more information and to view the artist profiles, CLICK HERE.