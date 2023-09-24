PossAbilities embraces disabilities with annual gala

(ABC 6 News)- PossAbilities embraced disabilities with their annual “Night of PossAbilities” Gala on Friday.

The organization started in the early 1960’s when three mothers were looking for community opportunities for their children with disabilities before creating a small school of their own.

The school eventually became part of the first piloted Day Activity Centers (DAC) in Minnesota.

One of the co-founders, Lorna Schunke, was the guest speaker at the gala and spoke about how the school and organization got started.

“We decided that our kids were all school age, they weren’t allowed in public schools and we wanted to started something that they could achieve and make something of themselves,” said Schunke.

PossAbilities is still working to this day to give those with disabilities a chance to do things they might not normally get to do.