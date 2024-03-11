Pop’s Art Theater hosts first annual Oscars viewing party

It was a big night for movies as people lined up to watch the Oscars tonight. One local theater got in on the action by hosting a free screening of the Academy Awards.

(ABC 6 News) – Sunday was a big night for movies as people lined up to watch the Oscars and Pop’s Art Theater got in on the action by hosting a free screening of the Academy Awards.

The night was filled with fun as people were able to fill out a form to predict the Oscar winners.

Pop’s Art Theater hasn’t done anything like this during the Oscars before and they felt it was a good way to give back to the community while keeping them engaged.

“Being able to celebrate that, celebrate the space and celebrate people who come to the theater is really important to us and it’s just a fun time,” Pop’s Art Theater co-owner Nathaniel Nelson said.

As for the activities, rewards like movie tickets and shirts were given out to the top three participants who were able correctly guess the Oscar winners.

It was a nice turnout for Pop’s Art Theater and they’re looking forward to doing it again next year.