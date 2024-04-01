Pondy’s crowned winners of Feed the Need Chef Cookoff

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Pondy Restaurant has been crowned the winner in the Feed the Need Chef Cookoff, raising more than $4,700 for Channel One Regional Food Bank!

Robin Wolfram got the chance to sit back down with her Pondy team to commemorate the competition.