(ABC 6 News) – A new poll shows that the majority of Iowans support making birth control pills available without a prescription.

In a Des Moines Register poll, 79% of Iowans were in favor, with 19% against and 3% unsure.

Governor Reynolds proposed the change in 2019, but a bill has yet to arrive at her desk.

Her proposal is eligible for a vote in the state House, but a hearing has not been set.