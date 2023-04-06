Police suspect drug overdose in man’s death at Rochester warming shelter

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said a suspected drug overdose may have been the cause of a man’s death at a Rochester warming shelter.

RPD was called to the Rochester Community Warming Center, located at 200 4th St. SE, just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. RPD said the staff at the warming center tried to wake a 43-year-old man, but were unsuccessful. RPD, along with the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance were called to the scene and life-saving efforts were performed, but unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased.

RPD said the man may have died from a drug-related overdose as there was evidence of drug use – likely from fentanyl laced pills.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, which may take several weeks.