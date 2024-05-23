Police searching for Owatonna hit and run suspect

An Owatonna family is heartbroken and police, are searching for answers. Tragedy struck around 9pm Tuesday night when a mother and her toddler were hit by a car and that driver is nowhere to be found.

The intersection of N. Oak Ave. and W. Rose St. is known for being extremely challenging, and even dangerous by the neighbors that live here. And some say, it’s not surprising this nightmare happened in the first place.

“Not a really good intersection to be crossing in general. A lot of traffic all the time,” said Michelle Gwin, who leaves nearby.

Tuesday night a vehicle struck a mother and her two-year-old child crossing the street before it sped away.

“Their conditions is they are still alive, but they have some serious injuries caused from the accident,” said Captain Josh Sorensen with the Owatonna Police Department

An incident Capt. Sorensen says is all the more complicated when it becomes a hit and run.

“Track down what kind of vehicle it was, who was driving and things like that, so we did a lot of canvasing last night and investigators are continuing to that [Wednesday],” said Capt. Sorensen.

But some questions have already been answered with police believing a black SUV or truck was involved in the incident.

But back in the neighborhood, residents like Gwin still have to deal with the troublesome intersection.

“Where the actual crosswalk pedestrian area is you got cars that are parking before and after on both sides, so you almost have to inch your way out just to see if there’s cars coming and if they are stopping,” said Gwin.

Gwin says a change needs to be made.

“I think a great starter would be to have one of those pedestrian crosswalks that light up during the night just be more aware of like people are coming in and out of there at all hours,” said Gwin.

If you know any information you are asked call Owatonna Police Department.