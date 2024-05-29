Police presence outside AT&T near Hyvee Crossroads in possible stabbing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple first responding agencies were on the scene of the AT&T off of 12th St. SE Tues. evening for a possible stabbing and one person was seen being taken into custody.

Rochester Police Dept. officers at the scene tell ABC 6 News an AT&T employee was left wounded after a confrontation behind the store.

Officers state that two suspects walked in through the back of the store and reportedly took a bag of merchandise. That’s when the victim allegedly followed them out of the store to stop them but was stabbed in his lower body.

RPD also tells ABC 6 News the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were arrested behind nearby businesses.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, according to RPD.

Rochester Fire Dept. as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance were also seen at the scene.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information once it is available.