Police: Male shot and killed by officer in Marshall, female in critical condition after being stabbed by suspect

(KSTP) – A male is dead after being shot by a Marshall police officer early Sunday morning, according to a news release shared by the Marshall Police Department.

Police said on their Facebook page that an officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Brussels Court in Marshall around 2:40 a.m.

The officer then saw “a female being actively stabbed by the subject” according to the news release.

Police say a taser was deployed in addition to the shots that were fired.

The male died despite life-saving efforts, according to police.

The female is reportedly in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Minnesota BCA said they are investigating the incident.

We are responding to a use-of-deadly-force incident in Marshall. More details to come once our preliminary investigation is complete. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) December 17, 2023

Police say this is not believed to be a random attack and there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.