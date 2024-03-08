Police investigating possible threat at Kasson-Mantorville High School

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Classes are in session Friday after a possible threat at Kasson-Mantorville High School on Thursday.

According to an email sent to parents around 7:45 a.m. Friday, principal Trent Langemo reassured parents their “students are safe to attend school today.”

In the letter, Langemo said he was made aware around 8:30 p.m. Thursday of “concerning statements” made by a student earlier in the day. He said he began an investigation and involved School Resource Officer Jesse Kasel and the Kasson Police Department. The student who allegedly made the comments “will not be in school today”, according to Langemo.

Several parents have expressed their frustrations that they were not notified by the school sooner, and some have chosen to pick up their children from school. Some students have reported seeing a heavier-than-normal police presence at school when they got there Friday morning.

“It kinda makes me feel like a little scared, it’s kinda one of the things like, oh it wouldn’t happen to me, like our school, something that wouldn’t happen here in this small town,” said Emma Jensen, a senior at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

There’s no word on exactly what “statements” the student made, nor if the student will be back to school on Monday.

