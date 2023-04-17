Police arrest 3 men after alleged assault in Rochester apartment stairwell

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) arrested three men after an alleged assault of another man took place on Friday afternoon in the stairwell of a Rochester apartment building.

RPD said officers reported to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 4th Ave. SE at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 14 for an alleged assault.

RPD said the victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking with his 10-year-old daughter in the stairwell of the building playing “gangster rap” type of music through a speaker when they were confronted by three men. The men asked the victim if he was a “gangster” to which he replied, “no.” The three men then proceeded to allegedly assault the man.

The victim defended himself and was able to get away with his daughter and return to their apartment. Shortly thereafter, the three men knocked on the apartment door, trying to kick the door in. At one point, the victim opened the door and witnessed one of the suspects in the hallway allegedly pointing a handgun at him.

The victim was able to provide police a description of the three suspects and handgun. RPD located the suspects in another apartment in the building and all were placed under arrest.

RPD executed a search warrant and located a handgun that matched the description given by the victim.

Shueb Noor, 34, of Rochester was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree riot, 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct and 2nd degree controlled substance as RPD allegedly found 493 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, in his possession.

The other two suspects, 42-year-old Mohamed Omer and 24-year-old Mohamed Ali both of Rochester, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, 2nd degree riot and 5th degree assault.

RPD said the victim and all three suspects did not previously know each other.