Police: 3 men stabbed in incident near University of Iowa

(ABC News) – Three men were stabbed in an incident near the University of Iowa, campus and police officials said Saturday. All three were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover.

“Initial investigation has determined that the fight was among parties known to each other and that there is no direct threat to the general public. This incident remains under active investigation. No further information will be released at this time,” Iowa City Police said in a statement.

A representative from the Iowa City Police Department said he could not immediately confirm if the victims were students, though he told ABC News that the victims were “about that age.”

The incident occurred at 1:55 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to police.

The University of Iowa initially issued an alert at 2:08 a.m. local time about a stabbing near a gas station and community recreation area. By 2:27 a.m., the police department confirmed multiple victims.

“ICPD continues to investigate. Incident appears isolated. Resume normal activity but remain vigilant,” the school said in an alert about an hour later.

The school encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department.

The incident follows a series of deadly stabbings at the University of California, Davis. Prosecutors charged a former student this week for the stabbings which left two dead and injured one.