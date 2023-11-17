Podcast hosted by former FBI investigators looks into Jodi Huisentruit

(ABC 6 News) – The story of Jodi Huisentruits disappearance is an all too familiar one in northern Iowa. It’s been 28 years, and the case is still garnering attention.

Jodi was a beloved news anchor in Mason City when she disappeared on June 27 in 1995 on her way to work.

And now, a new podcast produced by former FBI agents, is hoping to shed new light on Jodi’s case.

Most cases that are covered by The Consult: Real FBI Profilers are closed cases on missing people, very rarely do they go over cases that are still open. Which is why they’ve described Jodi’s disappearance as one of the most challenging cases they’ve ever looked into.

Julia Cowley, host of The Consult, first learned about the case in early 2022, when Find Jodi LLC member Caroline Lowe, reached out to her with interest on possibly doing an episode. The pair spent time talking, and eventually decided to sign up to do three episodes on the topic.

While Cowley is new to the case, she and the other FBI agents who go on the show are happy to put fresh eyes on the decades old mystery. And they appreciate the help Lowe provides.

For Lowe, she’s always looking for opportunities to keep telling Husientruit’s story. This podcast is one of the best ways to go about it for her in hopes it reaches familiar and new ears.

“What really inspires us to keep going is when we see a case like Jacob Wetterling’s get solved,” said Lowe, who covered the case for WCCO 4, the Twin Cities CBS affiliate. “I never thought I’d see the day that Jacob was found and when that happened, that deepened my resolve to continue the search for Jodi. Jacob and Jodi have been sort of my twin unfinished businesses, if you will, for many years. Two cases I worked on, two cases that became very personal.”

Lowe will always hold hope and find ways to get the story out and hopes it will lead to finding out what happened to the beloved news anchor that fateful summer morning.

Even though Cowley and her colleagues are retired from the FBI, they say they’re committed to the case and hope their fresh perspective will help move the case forward.

“It’s one of the most difficult cases in terms of the evidence available and information available that I’ve ever seen,” said Cowley. “It is not surprising to me that it hasn’t been solved because of all the challenges that are involved. But even as challenging as it is I do think it will be solved someday, I believe that.”

The next episode on Jodi’s story will release on all podcasting platforms on November 29.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance, you can reach out to the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.

Information can also be provided to Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman:rherman@dps.state.ia.us

You can also contact members of the Find Jodi at FindJodi.com