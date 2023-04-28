Pine Island teen goes from garage sale guru to pursuing her own business

(ABC 6 News) – Some of us use garage sales as a way to clear clutter. For one teenager, it’s a chance for her to kickstart her business career.

Nora Kramer isn’t your average 17-year-old. The Zumbrota high schooler has a passion for selling, especially during the citywide garage sale.

“I think I’m basically the boss of this garage sale.”

Garage sale weekend is an automatic out from school. Her mom, Jen, even agrees.

“She’s hopefully caught up on her homework. Garage sale day and we’re encouraging her to follow her dreams.”

Coming from a family of small business owners, Nora’s hoping to continue the family tradition.

“I want to start a youth clothing business called ‘Used to be Mine.'”

A business she’s hoping to start in the next few months. No, she’s not just selling her family’s items. People are asking her to put her selling skills to good use.

“I get messages all the time. I tell people in school that I have this business as well and they always ask me questions about it.”

The money, helps Nora fund her dreams and help others.

“We donate to women’s shelters, and family and friends who might not be able to afford it.”

For what’s not sold, it goes to charity. Or, Nora saves it for the next sale in what you could call her storage unit, her grandma’s basement. Just don’t tell grandpa.