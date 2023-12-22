Pine Island Fire Department conducts controlled burns

(ABC 6 News) – To take advantage of the abnormally warm weather, the Pine Island Fire Department conducted controlled burns in Oronoco on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

PIFD typically conducts controlled burns in spring, but the lack of precipitation over the last few weeks offered firefighters a chance to do some last minute burns.

Firefighters burned down prairie grass on private properties to ensure growth of native grass, allow break seeds and to mitigate the spread of invasive species.

Controlled burns also offer firefighters a chance to brush up on their skills.

Below are photos courtesy of PIFD taken during drills