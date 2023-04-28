Pine Island citywide garage sale, craft fair this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for some new decorations or maybe some new clothes, Pine Island has it all this weekend. Literally.

On top of a citywide garage sale, this weekend is the 6th annual Craft and Vendor Market. Featuring local vendors selling everything from jewelry to clothes, to even food.

“I think it’s a way to promote the community and it also brings folks into the community so they can see what Pine Island has to offer. With family, friends, etc., and go throughout and try to find themselves a bargain,” said Nancy Bergren, President of the Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

For Donna Morgan, or as some might know her, The Crafty Lady, it’s a chance to sell aprons, handpainted towels, and her famous microwavable bowl holders.

“I do this because I love it. I really enjoy meeting people, talking to people, and particularly, when someone buys my item, it gives me such a great feeling of satisfaction,” said Morgan.

The craft fair goes through Saturday at the Historic Cheese Factory in Pine Island.