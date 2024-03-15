Pi Day celebrations at Shorewood Senior Campus

(ABC 6 News) – March 14 means one thing Pi Day (and Thursday)!

Residents at the Shorewood Senior Campus got in the holiday spirit, celebrating its fourth annual Pi Day by inviting area senior citizens to stop in for a slice of pie.

“It’s kind of become our flagship event of the year for prospective residents, and everybody starts to look forward to it [by] about February, when pi day starts to appear on the calendar, and so it’s a really fun way for us to invite people in,” said Ellie Starks, the marketing director at Shorewood Senior Campus.

And that’s not all, earlier today visitors were treated to pizza pie, as well.

Residents we spoke with say they can’t wait for next year.