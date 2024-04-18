Pet of the Week: Tracker & Claudia

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Tracker and Claudia!

Tracker is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This charming five-year-old Chow Chow mix is on the lookout for his perfect match.

Weighing in at a sturdy 40 lbs, Tracker is a handsome fellow who knows his commands well – sit, stay, and shake.

While he may not be fond of small dogs, Tracker would be comfortable sharing his space with larger canine companions. Preferring the tranquility of calm environments, Tracker seeks a home where he can unwind and enjoy moments of peace.

Tracker eagerly awaits the opportunity to become a cherished member of a loving household that values his individuality and appreciates the quiet moments spent together. If you’re interested in adopting, apply online!

Claudia is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

This gorgeous girl came to MCHS after being found abandoned in a field in May of 2022.

She is now spayed and current on shots, and had to have one of her eyes removed due to a viral eye infection that would not heal.

But this has not stopped her from running, playing and acting like a typical kitten!

Claudia would do best in an indoor only home, if you’re interested in adopting her, apply online!