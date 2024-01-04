Pet of the Week: Sandie

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Sandie, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This beautiful girl is a delightful 5-year-old mixed breed looking for her forever home.

Sandie has experienced the uncertainties of multiple homes in her past, and now she’s yearning for a loving family to provide the permanence she deserves.

Despite the challenges she’s faced, Sandie remains optimistic and hopeful that her luck will change, and she’ll finally find the family she’s been dreaming of.

Her outgoing and affectionate nature makes it easy to fall in love with her quickly.

She loves people and dogs, but a home without cats is best.

If Sandie is the pup for you and your family, apply online!