Pet of the Week: May & Story

(ABC 6 News) – Meet May and Story!

May is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

May is around 4 years old, and has had a rough go of it, not that she let’s it show!

She’s a Double Merle Aussie mix, and as a result of this she cannot hear and is vision impaired/ blind. She was born this way, and while she is not bothered by it. Her new family will need to understand that they are going to need to make some accommodations to help train her, and to keep her safe.

May is also Heartworm positive and is beginning her treatment. This treatment requires her to be on activity restrictions for months while the medications she will be getting are doing their job.

PCHS will cover the cost of the Heartworm treatment, her new family will need to abide by her treatment protocol and activity restrictions and take her to her scheduled appointments.

May does enjoy the company of other dogs, and may enjoy having a doggie friend in her new home. A fenced in yard would be ideal for May, to help keep her safe while she sniffs and plays outside!

If you think May is the one for you, apply online!

Story is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Story arrived at MCHS as an owner surrender in October, she’s a little over a year old.

Credit: MCHS

This sweet girl is really needing a chance as she is very stressed in the chaotic shelter environment.

Story can be quite shy, and her new owner should be patient, willing and able to continue her training and socialization.

She would do best in a calm home without very small children, in which she won’t be left along for long hours. She may be okay with other respectful dogs who are more confident.

Story has been fully vetted and chipped. If she’s the pup for you, apply online!