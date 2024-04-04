(ABC 6 News) – Meet Glenn, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Glenn and his four siblings were an owner surrender in Feb, 2024.

Glenn is a very friendly guy, and ready for a loving home.

Glenn does great with other cats and with people. He loves to play and he loves attention.

He has been neutered, he also tested neg for feline leukemia/FIV.

MCHS is looking for a strictly indoor only home for Glenn, as he has always been an indoor cat.

Adoption fee is $50 or 2 cats for $75 with a completed application, which can be accessed online!