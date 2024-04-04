Pet of the Week: Glenn

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Glenn, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Glenn and his four siblings were an owner surrender in Feb, 2024. 

Glenn is a very friendly guy, and ready for a loving home. 

Glenn does great with other cats and with people.  He loves to play and he loves attention.  

He has been neutered, he also tested neg for feline leukemia/FIV. 

MCHS is looking for a strictly indoor only home for Glenn, as he has always been an indoor cat. 

Adoption fee is $50 or 2 cats for $75 with a completed application, which can be accessed online!