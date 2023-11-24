People of Hope Church provides meals for Thanksgiving Day workers in Rochester

Members of People of Hope Lutheran church spent their morning putting together meals for people in need and those working this Thanksgiving Day.

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester church continued its annual Thanksgiving Day tradition of showing thanks to those who work during the holiday.

Members of the People of Hope Lutheran church spent their morning putting together meals for people in need and those working this Thanksgiving.

The meals are made up of turkey sandwich lunches and distributed to anyone working today from gas station workers, to hotel workers, and even the homeless.

The church celebrated their 10th anniversary of their Thanksgiving Day meal drive and said they are happy to keep the tradition ongoing for so long.

“Life changes happen, and so to know that you can have some type of home-cooked meal is something that is really comforting and not as easy to find much anymore,” said Rosilyn Steinkamp, a congregation member from People of Hope Lutheran Church. “We just to make sure that people that don’t get to be with their family know that someone is thinking of them.”

Steinkamp has made the meal prep a part of her Thanksgiving Day tradition and was up until 3:40 A.M. Thursday morning to prepare food for the community.

Volunteers at People of Hope prepared nearly 500 meals to distribute to workers and the homeless in Rochester on Thursday afternoon.