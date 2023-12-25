People flock to local churches this Christmas Eve

On Sunday evening, many people spent their Christmas Eve learning the true meaning of the holiday inside their local church.

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday evening, many people spent their Christmas Eve learning the true meaning of the holiday inside their local church.

Carols filled Zumbro Lutheran Church as people came together for this special service.

To prep for Christmas they gathered everyone to share the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“There are an awful lot of people seeking the Christmas message,” said Pastor Rob Zahn.

By singing Christmas hymns and recreating the Christmas Story they hope to spread the message to everyone in attendance.

They also had a candlelight ceremony while they sung Silent Night.

For Zumbro Lutheran, one service wasn’t enough, so they held four of them.

“We make sure that we can accommodate families and their schedules and whatever’s going on in their lives so we try to offer options throughout the evening,” said Zahn.

They weren’t the only church that held their Christmas Eve service.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held one of their own and their evening was filed with carols and prayer.

“What we’re celebrating is God become human, the love of God turned into a person, and the active and moving among us and so what we celebrate today is when that all first began,” said Rector Justin P. Chapman.

During their service, they had the children build the nativity scene while they told the story of when Jesus was born.

They concluded with a sermon, communion and candlelight ceremony.

These types of services are special to these churches because not only are they bringing people together-but they’re reminding them about the origins of this holiday and they want to wish everyone a merry Christmas.