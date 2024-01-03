People are foregoing New Year’s resolutions, instead planning and creating lifestyle changes

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – People are making dues on their New Year’s resolution, or in some cases, making lifestyle changes rather than resolutions.

It’s becoming more common for people to not make any New Year’s resolution; polling shows only 37% of Americans actually make resolution.

Resolutions have been a part of each New Year for generations but many people and establishments are beginning to move away from the trend.

Not so much to discourage new goals for people in the New Year, rather establish these goals as long term lifestyle changes. Burn Bootcamp and 125 Live are two places taking that approach.

“Resolutions so much, we don’t love because we want people to create a lifestyle of healthy habits,” said Taylor Surseli, an instructor at Burn Bootcamp. “Here we try to encourage people to come in, develop those healthy habits and carry them through a life style versus quick, short fixes toward goals that they might have.”

125 Live has already seen a large jump in memberships, in fact 60 new members signed up on New Year’s Day, which is more than they had sign up in the month of June.

“Our big draw is try to bring in to create a community,” said Ken Baerg, Director of Operations for 125 Live. “Taking the larger Rochester area, comprising it here into a smaller on at 125 Live So everyone is able to interact with others, make new friends, acquaintances, workout buddies, so we can start this New Year’s resolution and turn it into something more consistent over the year.”

Not only do community settings help members, but a personal training session is another way members are making these lifestyle changes. Burn Bootcamp members like Jennifer Sexton appreciate this type of approach.

“I believe that it’s all about the community and making a lifestyle change for yourself, and committing to yourself, and just giving yourself 45 minutes a day, that’s all it takes,” Sexton said. “Just having people around you to cheer you on. You know giving you that extra boost to go the extra mile, makes a huge difference.”

Burn Bootcamp is offering a four week strive for more challenge to get folks into new healthy habits.

125 Live is offering underwater cycling classes as a part of their new years options. Of course, there are other health and fitness clubs in our area. If you don’t have a membership, it’s always a good idea to go check them out first to get a feel for what’s right for you.