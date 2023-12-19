Peak energy alert starts Tuesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On the morning of Dec. 19, a peak energy alert will go into effect in Albert Lea, Rushford and Oronoco.

The alert responds to a high demand on the regional electrical grid. Residents in the area are urged to conserve electricity from roughly 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. by setting their heat to at least 68 degrees, running the dishwasher or laundry machines later in the day and refraining from turning on TVs or gaming systems.

Each small action could reduce the demand on the electric grid, according to local energy providers.