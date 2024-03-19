Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager suffered life-threatening injuries in a Monday night car crash.

According to RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12th Street SE and Marion Road SE around 10:15 p.m. March 18.

A Mitsubishi Galant, driven by a 17-year-old male and carrying two 18-year-old males, allegedly turned in front of a Ford Taurus ,which was unable to stop and hit the Galant.

The rear passenger in the Galant, the Rochester 18-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries — but all three teens were treated and transported to St. Marys Hospital.

Rochester police did not share information about the passengers in the Ford Taurus, driven by a 47-year-old Rochester man and carrying a 44-year-old woman.

The crash is still under investigation, Moilanen said. The Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the scene to assist in the documentation and investigation.