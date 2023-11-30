Parenting Inside Out helps incarcerated parents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center (ADC) is working to help incarcerated parents maintain relationships with their children through the Parenting Inside Out Program.

The goal of the program is to provide parents with skills to be a better parent while incarcerated and after they’ve been released to their families.

In 2022, 26% of new admissions to Olmsted County Jail identified as a parent of a minor child.

The ADC works with Olmsted County Public Health, Olmsted County Community Corrections and Rochester Public Schools.

They hopes the program will reduce recidivism, improve public safety and improve child well-being.

“Our Parenting Inside Out Program has given us the opportunity to get parents together and not only give them some skills to take with them when they do reconnect with their family out in the community but to hopefully also give them some good skills to help be a better parent while they’re incarcerated,” said Parenting Inside Coach Cpl. Cory Sherman.

Other than the parenting class, Olmsted County helps promote consistent communication between incarcerated parents and children by allowing free on-site video calls.

The ADC also has a designated area for children visiting incarcerated parents, where they can feel comfortable.