Paint the Town Pink returns to Austin

(ABC 6 News) – It’s nearly time for Austin to go pink to raise funds for the Hormel Institute’s cancer research.

Since 2011, Paint the Town Pink raised nearly $3 million dollars to fund advancements in eliminating cancer.

Today, officials announced some of the fun ways they will be raising money in 2024.

Plunging For Pink will return to the East Side Lake on Jan. 27, 2024.

If hockey is more your thing, the rink will be painted pink for the Austin Bruins game on Feb. 3.

Below is a full list of Paint the Town Pink events according to the Hormel Institute.

Jan. 20 – Dutchtown Jumpers Cook-Off – Swedish Meatball competition

Jan. 27 – Plunging for Pink, 9-12 a.m. pre-party at Eagles. Registration is from 1-2 p.m. with Plunging starting at 2 at East Side Lake. Register by clicking here.

Jan. 28 – Pickle for Pink – Pickleball at the Austin Community Recreation Center

Jan. 31 – Austin Bruins Black and Gold Gala – Austin Country Club

Feb. 3 – Austin Bruins Paint the Rink Pink 7 pm – Jerseys will be auctioned off following the game.

Feb. 9 – KAUS Radiothon

Feb. 9-10 – Toss For a Cure – Bean Bag Tournament

Feb. 10 – Shooters for Hooters – Trap Shooting at the Austin Conservation Club

Feb. 17 – Fishing For a Cure

Feb. 17 – VFW Pool Tournament

March 2 – Smashing Cancer Demo Derby

March 2 – VFW Dart Tournament