Oronoco man assaulted, robbed by 3 men near Silver Lake Park in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man walking near Silver Lake Park in Rochester on Saturday morning was robbed and assaulted by three men, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

Munasar Mohamed, 20, of Rochester, and Mohamed Mohamed, 22, of Stewartville, were both arrested and charged with simple robbery, fifth-degree assault to inflict or attempt bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

Keith Mendoza, 24, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree assault to inflict or attempt bodily harm and aiding an offender.

RPD said the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. A 24-year-old man from Oronoco was walking along 7th St. NE south of the pavilion on E. Silver Lake Dr. NE in Rochester when he was approached by three men.

The suspects began yelling at the victim and demanded he give them his wallet to which the victim said no. The victim was then assaulted and choked multiple times. One of the suspects grabbed the victims’ wallet and all three suspects ran off.

Responding officers located the three suspects walking on the 7th St. NE bridge over Silver Lake. Two of the suspects allegedly had items from the victim on them at the time RPD officers made contact with them. All three suspects were arrested and placed in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The victim had numerous cuts and abrasions and was treated and released at the scene by first responders from Mayo Ambulance.

RPD said the victim knew one of the suspects.