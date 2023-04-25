Oronoco firefighters simulate response to crash involving school bus

(ABC 6 News) The Oronoco Fire Department prepared for the worst with multiple casualty training Monday.

It was a simulation of a crash involving a vehicle and a bus. Nineteen actors from the Pine Island High School Drama Club played victims and onlookers. They prepared for their role of someone who died, is wounded or in critical condition.

Firefighters used real tools like the jaws of life to get people out of vehicles and provided medical attention.

“What we’re working on is you’re going to have more patients or victims than responders. At least initially. You work with what you have and you call in more help as soon as you can,” Oronoco Fire Department Training Officer Johann Sonnenberg said.

Firefighters say incidents like these happen in every community, so it’s important to prepare for them.