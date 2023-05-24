Organizers look to ‘Light the Way Home’ for missing Winona mother, Madeline Kingsbury

(ABC 6 News) – Organizers and loved ones of Madeline Kingsbury are looking to light up the state of Minnesota blue amid the ongoing search for the missing 26-year-old Winona mother.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31 after dropping her children off at daycare. She has not had contact with friends or family since.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to encourage people across the state and country to place blue light bulbs around their homes in the hopes to bring Maddi home.

The funds will be specifically used by community groups to purchase and distribute blue light bulbs and blue ribbons to turn as much as the area Maddi called home blue, leading up to Madeline’s birthday on June 1.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information on Madeline Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Winona Police have yet to identify any suspect or person of interest in the disappearance.

