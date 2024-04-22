One person injured in motor home fire

(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters extinguished an RV caught on fire in southeast Rochester Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Rochester Fire Department, it happened around 7:32 p.m. on Highland Ridge Ln.

Fire crews arriving first on scene reported a fire on the inside of a motor home which was 20 feet from a house. They attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The owner and a sheriff deputy also had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to RFD arrival with fire extinguishers.

The next fire crew arriving on scene pulled a fire attack line and completely extinguished the fire, which had grown and was burning through the side and roof of the vehicle.

RFD crews searched the RV for any occupants, and it was clear. RFD crews also provided medical care to one occupant of the RV.

One person was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for smoke inhalation.

The RV suffered significant fire and water damage, estimated to cost $5,000.

RFD reminds everyone to make sure your home & RV have working smoke detectors. If your home is on fire, make sure to exit your home immediately and call 911 from a safe place.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service & The Olmsted Co. Sheriff Department.