One person in hospital after Sunday house fire

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at Rocky Creek Estates Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames. RFD founds a small fire in the laundry room.

They say the cause of the fire was oily rags and dirty laundry. Minor smoke damage was caused to the interior of the home.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department were also on the scene.