One man dead in pickup, semi collision near Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – According to Minnesota state patrol the driver of a pickup truck died after his vehicle collided with a semitruck.

The MSP’s crash report reads as follows: “Chevy Silverado and Frieghtliner Semi were both traveling Westbound on I-90 at mile marker 154. The vehicles collided. The Chevy Silverado came to rest in the center median. The Freightliner semi rolled onto the driver’s side. Frieghtliner’s final rest was on the median shoulder and Westbound lane.”

The Silverado was driven by a 54-year-old Bradley Duane Helin, of Buffalo Center, while the Semi was driven by a 60-year-old Melisa Ann Keiser, of Enid, Oklahoma, according to the MSP.

Helin was not transported to a healthcare facility.

Keiser was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Services in Albert Lea for non-life threatening injuries.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6 News) – A semi truck crashed about four to three miles west of Albert Lea, closing I-90 westbound between MN 13 and Exit 146: Broadway for part of Friday morning.

A detour is currently in place, requiring drivers go southbound on CR-13 and then heading west on Main St.

A crash investigation is currently in progress. MnDot reports at least five other crashes in the area.

Albert Lea Police Department has declined to comment.

More information is expected to be available by 11:30 p.m.

This story is still developing, please check back as more information becomes available.