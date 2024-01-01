One last waterski on Fountain Lake for 2023 this December

One man is marking his last ski out on the waters of Fountain Lake, Albert Lea, on the final day of 2023.

Jeff Phelps decided to ring in the new year with an activity one typically sees in the summertime rather than the last day of Dec.

While it looks different than waterskiing in July, Phelps decided to just wear a few extra layers.

Phelps finished 2023 with a perfect final moment out on the water for the year.