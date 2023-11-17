One lane closed at Viola Road and E Circle Drive NW; one loaded into ambulance after crash

(ABC 6 News) – First responders loaded one individual into a Mayo Clinic ambulance following a crash at E Circle Drive NW and Viola Road Friday afternoon.

Rochester police, firefighters, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance workers all responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Nov. 17.

ABC 6 News at the scene noted that the crash appeared to have occurred in the left turn lane of E Circle Drive northbound.

Northbound E Circle Drive has been reduced to one-lane traffic, and city workers appear to be cleaning what looks like fuel off of the crash scene, ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter relayed.

ABC 6 News previously reported on the dangers of the Viola Road and E Circle Drive intersection.

