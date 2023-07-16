One injured in Rochester crash on West Circle Drive

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a crash on West Circle Drive in Rochester on Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:15 p.m. when a 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling south on West Circle Drive before colliding with a 2021 Ford Explorer driving west on 19th Street.

One person was hurt with non-life threatening injuries, 28-year-old Nik Bredehoft, and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Linda Hasadsri, 45, was driving the Toyota and was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.