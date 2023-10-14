One injured after crash in Winona County Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured after a crash in an intersection in Winona County Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 8:42 p.m. on Highway 43 and Highway 61.

Tara Knutsen, 46 of Winona, was traveling south on Highway 43 when she collided with 56-year-old Steven Jacobs of Brandon Wisc. Jacobs was traveling north on Highway 61 when they crashed in the intersection.

The road condition was wet at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

Knutsen had multiple passengers inside her vehicle but all were unharmed.

Jacobs was traveling with one passenger, 56-year-old Michele Jacobs, who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Winona Hospital.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.

Winona Police and Ambulance also assisted at the scene.