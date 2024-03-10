One injured after crash in Rice County

(ABC 6 News) – A two vehicle crash in Rice County left one person injured Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 19 just east of Interstate 35.

The crash report states a Jeep Cherokee turning west from the northbound I-35 off ramp made contact with a Chrysler Sebring heading east on Hwy 19.

The driver of the Chrysler Sebring, Hanna Ketema, 22, from Bloomington, MN, was taken to Northfield Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.