Groundbreaking for new OMC clinic in Owatonna happening Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Community members are gearing up for the opening of a new Olmsted Medical Center clinic in Owatonna with a groundbreaking ceremony taking place on Monday.

At 10 a.m. Monday, OMC leadership, the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Red Line Development will be holding groundbreaking activities for the new clinic at the construction site. This is located at the 300 block of the Riverfront area.

According to a press release, the project includes a residential development by Red Line, a local restaurant and brewery, a new West Bank branch, and OMC’s clinic and ambulatory surgery center.

The OMC clinic is set to open in 2025.