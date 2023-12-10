Olmsted Medical Center hosts first sensory-friendly vaccine clinic

For some people, especially those with sensory issues, the anxiety surrounding getting a vaccine might cause them to avoid it altogether.

(ABC 6 News) – For some people, especially those with sensory issues, the anxiety surrounding getting a vaccine might cause them to avoid it altogether.

That’s why Olmsted Medical Center partnered with the RT Autism Awareness Foundation for their first sensory-friendly vaccine clinic on Saturday.

They want to provide a safe and comfortable environment for people with autism to get their COVID and flu shots, so everyone can stay healthy during cold and flu season.

OMC put patients at easy by talking them through the process, giving them as much time as needed to feel ready to get the shot and using fidget toys as a distraction.

Representatives from the RT Autism Awareness Foundation and the Autism Society of Minnesota were also present to talk with patients and help them relax.

“Even if one patient came through those doors, that is a success. What’s not necessarily the number that we reach today, but it’s getting the awareness out there that this is even an opportunity,” said Carrie Kranz, Primary Care Director of OMC.

OMC is proud to give people with sensory issues a comfortable environment, so getting their shots won’t feel as scary.