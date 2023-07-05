Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office joining law enforcement statewide in July to curb speeding

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) will be joining law enforcement statewide throughout July who are participating in an extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

As part of this effort to curb speeding, the OCSO said they are participating in the Highways 14, 19, and 60 Border-to-Border (B2B) Speed Saturation on Friday, July 7th.

Speeding continues to be a leading cause of death on Minnesota roads, according the Minnesota DPS OTS.

In 2022, the OTS said preliminary numbers show 129 motorists died in speed-related crashes in Minnesota.

Speed contributed to an average of 85 deaths per year from 2013-2017, but an average of 122 deaths per year from 2018-2022, said the OTS.