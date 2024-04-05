Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Spring Awards Program

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual spring awards program Thursday, honoring the people that make the county a better place to live.

OCSO honored new and promoted staff, Special Olympics athletes, presented letters of recognition, lifesaving awards and much more.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it’s important to recognize the good going on in the community.

“Each officer that’s up there tonight, each staff member that’s up there, each civilian has been nominated by one of our people their peers so it’s coming from the people that they work with on a day-to-day basis it’s not me in my office doing my thing,” said Torgerson.

Torgerson says his favorite part of the event is when the deputies get presented their badges and have them pinned on their shirts.

11 new deputies got their badge Thursday and four promotions were served within the sheriff’s office.