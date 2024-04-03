Olmsted County releases 2024-2028 strategic plan

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – After nearly two years of conversation and research, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners released a four year strategic plan to build a sustainable foundation for a safe community.

Expanding upon the work done through a 2022 county-wide health assessment, county officials say its been ten years since a comprehensive assessment has been conducted in order to set these strategic goals.

“It’s been a long and deep process, we have staff dedicated just to working on this, lots of staff involvement, lots of community involvement, surveys out to our partners in the community,” said County Administrator Heidi Welsch.

The county’s plan singles out five areas over the next four years to help inform decisions: community trust and engagement, safety and well-being, environmental sustainability, growth and development, and creating an effective and engaged workforce.

“How do we have stable housing for people? How do we have the transit services that they need? How do we really meet the needs of our lower-income residents who often rely on public services?” said Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

The county also launched a new video campaign, The Values of Olmsted County, showcasing county employees as they live out these values in their daily work.

Something else getting an upgrade: a redesigned Engage With Olmsted County webpage.

The full report can be READ HERE.