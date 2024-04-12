Olmsted County judge dismisses RPS levy lawsuit with prejudice

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County judge Christina Stevens dismissed a lawsuit against Rochester Public Schools Thursday, April 11.

The lawsuit, filed in October of 2023 by Casey McGregor of the Say No To The Tax Man group in Rochester, claimed RPS’ tax levy proposal underinformed and actively misled voters about the plans for funds.

Judge Stevens granted Rochester Public Schools’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but denied their motion to force McGregor to pay “reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs” incurred during the case.

McGregor’s complaint was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she is barred from filing another lawsuit on the same issue at a later date.

The tax levy failed by a narrow margin in November.

“We are pleased that the Court issued its order to completely dismiss the complaint Ms. McGregor filed against the District,” RPS superintendent Kent Pekel said in an email. “The District maintained all along that there was no ballot error, and the Court agreed. It is unfortunate that this lawsuit, which received extensive press coverage, may have become a distraction for some voters shortly before an election that resulted in the narrow defeat of an important referendum proposal by 318 votes. In addition, Rochester Public Schools was forced to incur more than $31,000 in funding that could and should have gone to support teaching and learning to defend this case in court.”