Olmsted County HRA to address Family Promise Housing Tuesday night

(ABC 6 News) – Affordable housing and homelessness are two issues that continue to be brought up on a city and a county level.

Officials could be one step closer to a solution for Olmsted County at Tuesday’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) meeting.

1612 10th St. SE in Rochester could be the new temporary home of Family Promise. The county bought the house, a former group home earlier this year. Family Promise, a non-profit helping the homeless wants to use the building through the end of the year as transitional housing. Giving Family Promise more time to move into a new facility. The county would have to fund it.

Before 2020, Family Promise housing had 12 to 15 families consistently on the wait list. Now, that number is nearly double with 86% of those living in Olmsted County. On average, a family stays in the housing for a little less than three months.

In addition, Mayowood Two, a low-income senior housing project is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Government Center.